Priyanka Chopra takes Malti Marie on a yacht ride; Raha makes Alia smile as she showers Ranbir Kapoor with kisses

After wrapping up the upcoming action comedy Heads of State, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas got busy with the shoot of her next project The Bluff. But one person who has constantly been there by her side on set throughout her hectic work schedule is her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Well, today PeeCee gave us a glimpse of a yacht ride she took with her teammates and Malti in Australia. In the post, the actor expressed gratitude for her amazing crew. But Malti stole the spotlight yet again! She looked adorable as she reached out to point at the camera in one clip from this video, while she enjoyed the beach in another. Star kids Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and Raha Kapoor

Fans can’t get enough of the star kid! In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Malti pointing at the camera… a star 🤩”, whereas another fan wrote: “I love how malti comes with you and you try your best to spend as much time w her as possible. What a blessing.” Well, Malti Marie is not the only star kid who won the internet this morning. Raha Kapoor left fans swooning as she returned to the city with her parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The family was in Italy for a four-day cruise along with many other Bollywood stars for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash.

Raha wins hearts with her cuteness each time she steps out with her mommy and daddy. But this time one particular clip from the airport left fans across social media gushing. In this video, Raha showered her father Ranbir with kisses as he walked to the car with her in his arms. Alia, who was walking right beside them, broke into a smile when she witnessed this magical moment between Raha and Ranbir.

Ranbir, Alia and Raha had also joined the Ambanis for the first pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, which was held in March. Well, we can’t wait to see the happy family dazzle at Anant and Radhika’s grand wedding in July.