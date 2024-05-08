5 times Malti Marie stole the show on Priyanka Chopra’s IG feed: From being her mum’s barbell to saying ‘Ayodhya’

One thing fans love even more than their favourite celebrities is star kids. A major example of the same is our desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ darling daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. PeeCee’s mini-me never fails to win hearts, especially when she shines on the actor’s social media feed. See for yourself: Priyanka and Malti Marie having the time of their lives

Mommy’s barbell

Calling a wrap on her upcoming film Heads of State, Priyanka shared year-long memories from the set. But the highlight was her adorable moments with Malti Marie, who was constantly by her mother’s side. In one clip PeeCee left us impressed by doing squats with Malti on her shoulder, whereas in another video she indulged in a game of stick-fighting with her two-year-old daughter

Malti and her Ganpati

Priyanka celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year with Malti and her little Ganpati toy. Along with cute pictures from the happy day, the actor shared, “A girl and her Ganpati😍Always with us.. wherever we go.. #ganpatibappamorya 🙏🏽 #ganeshchaturthi.” Our favourite snap from this photo dump is the second image where Malti is hugging the plushie. Beyond adorable!

Malti’s first hike

Back in February this year, Priyanka took her daughter for her very first hike. Malti was introduced to the magic of nature while the actor experienced pure bliss as she watched her mini-me touch everything and jump in every puddle. The cherry on top is the videos in this post where we hear Malti’s cute voice. It was a day well spent

Malti on set

In her April 2024 photo dump, Priyanka shared pictures from France where she was busy shooting for Heads of State and The Bluff. While her star mother was in action on set, Malti turned into the actor’s paparazzo with a mini camera. The star kid also devoured crepes and made sure to indulge in playtime during PeeCee’s breaks

Nick, Malti and Priyanka’s trip to Ayodhya

During their trip to India in March, Priyanka and her singer husband Nick Jonas visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. They were joined by Malti Marie as well as PeeCee’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra. Before they entered the prestigious temple to seek blessings, Priyanka asked her daughter to say Ayodhya. Watching her try to say the city’s name brought a smile to the actor’s face. This is definitely one of our favourite videos of Malti on Priyanka’s Instagram handle

Watching Malti Marie grow has been an absolute delight. We hope Priyanka continues to share cute sneak peeks into their happily ever after with us via social media.