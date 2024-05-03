Priyanka Chopra reveals what daughter Malti thinks she does for a living

‘My mom used to take me to hospitals with her’

Priyanka Chopra said, "I was raised by a working mom and my mom's sisters were working moms. Even the moms who are not working (hold a job) are working all day. Working women don't get enough credit... you have to surround yourself with a village, you have to make sure that you find a supportive partner."

She added, “I have so many people around my daughter, but I still feel guilty when I go to set. So, I have her come to me (on shoots). I am privileged... my mom used to take me to hospitals with her and I used to be in the nurses' station playing with them... I would visit my dad's office too... this is one thing that really helped me understand what my mom and dad (Ashok Chopra) were doing when they weren't with me and I went to school. My daughter thinks I do make-believe for a living. It is a little different.”

More about Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned two on January 15, 2024. The couple had an intimate Elmo-themed birthday party for the little one. Earlier in March, Priyanka was in India and brought her daughter Malti along. Nick Jonas too had joined them on their trip and they visited Mumbai, Ayodhya and Noida.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movies

The actor will be next seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has The Bluff. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it will also feature Karl Urban.

