Priyanka Chopra is back on Heads of State sets after a busy India visit

Priyanka Chopra had a busy India visit – on both personal and professional fronts. She's now seemingly back in London, filming for her upcoming Hollywood movie, Heads of State. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra pens note after her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance Neelam Upadhyaya's roka ceremony. See post) Priyanka Chopra was in India with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti

Back in action

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a picture of the script of Heads of State. She wrote in the caption, “And we're back..,” implying that she's back on sets of the film in London, after a long yet busy visit to her homeland.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Priyanka Chopra is back on the sets of Heads of State

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State is an action comedy also starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others. It's being filmed primarily in London.

Priyanka's India visit

Priyanka was in India for multiple reasons. Firstly, she attended Bulgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai last month. Priyanka opted for a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching heels to complement her look.

Secondly, she announced her new production venture at the Prime Video Presents event that week. She introduced Women of My Billion, an upcoming documentary narrating the true story of a woman’s journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to meet women who have faced violence. Her production house Purple Pebble Pictures has backed the movie, which will be released on Prime Video India.

On the personal front, Priyanka visited the newly-consecrated Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti. She shared pictures where she was seen praying with her daughter. The highlight was a snippet from a montage video where she asked her two-year-old daughter to say 'Ayodhya,' and the little girl attempted it in an adorable way.

Priyanka also attended a Holi celebration with her extended family in Noida, followed by an appearance with Nick at the birthday bash of her cousin Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. Lastly, Priyanka attended the roka ceremony of her brother Siddharth on Wednesday, before leaving the country for work.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.