Priyanka Chopra feeds Mannara Chopra cake as she attends her birthday party, does a little dance for Nick Jonas. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the birthday party of her cousin and one of Bigg Boss 17 finalists Mannara Chopra in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of Priyanka arriving at the bash on Friday night with her singer-husband Nick Jonas emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas' lap as they celebrate Holi with daughter Malti at pool party in Noida) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday bash.

What Priyanka, Nick wore for event

In the photos, Priyanka wore a white bralette with a matching skirt and silver heels. Nick opted for a printed white shirt, yellow pants and white sneakers. Mannara was seen in a red dress and heels. As they arrived at the venue, Priyanka and Nick greeted the paparazzi. The actor was also seen hugging Mannara.

Priyanka feeds Mannara cake

All of them, along with their family members, posed for the paparazzi. After posing with Mannara, Priyanka also folded her hands at the paparazzi. She did a little dance as Nick came up to pose for the photographers. Mannara also cut a cake as Priyanka and Nick joined her along with other family members. In a video, Priyanka was seen taking a tiny bit from a piece of cake as Mannara wanted to feed her. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, was also present at the bash. She was seen in a black and white outfit.

Mannara talks about Priyanka, Nick

Later Mannara, speaking to the media, said, "Priyanka didi aayi, Nick jiju aaye....Unhone apne itne busy time mein, mere liye time nikala (Priyanka and Nick came...They took out time for me from their busy schedule), I feel blessed, I have a lot of gratitude."

Priyanka arrived in India earlier in March

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida. Priyanka came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick reached Mumbai on March 18; his second visit to India this year. They also visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Priyanka's films

Fans will see Priyanka in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. She will also star in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. Karl Urban is in talks to join The Bluff team. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film ever since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

