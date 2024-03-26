Priyanka Chopra sits on Nick Jonas' lap as they celebrate Holi with daughter Malti at pool party in Noida. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi in India with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Monday. After videos of the festivities took over social media, Priyanka on Tuesday shared a bunch of happy photos and videos from their Holi celebration in Noida. Also read: Priyanka Chopra dances with Nick Jonas to dhol beats at Holi party. See pics Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas during a Holi party in Noida.

Inside Priyanka Chopra's 'lit' Holi party

Nothing says Holi like a pool party and these 'lit' photos of Priyanka and family are proof. Priyanka's caption read, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun."

Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Malti all wore white ethnic looks for the Holi party. Little Malti also wore matching white Crocs. All three posed with Priyanka's close friend Tamanna Dutt and her family in one of the pictures Priyanka posted. Priyanka also posted candid videos of Nick from the bash. She sat on his lap as they listened to live music in one clip. Priyanka's cousin Mannara Chopra as well as mother Madhu Chopra featured in the photos Priyanka posted.

Reactions to Priyanka's Holi photos and videos

A fan commented on the actor's Holi post, "Just imagine what would have happened to Nick if he had (been) given a cold thandai?" Another said, 'Best couple and happy family." One also commented about Priyanka, "She celebrates Indian festivals so perfectly… like no other Bollywood celebrity does."

Priyanka Chopra's India trip

Although Priyanka wasn't present in the country during Ayodhya's Ram Temple consecration in January, she, along with Nick and Malti, on their ongoing trip to India paid a visit to the Ram Mandir. Before that, Priyanka was seen at Isha Ambani's Holi party in Mumbai. The actor also attended a couple of promotional events in Mumbai. Priyanka landed in Mumbai with Malti on March 14. Nick joined them a day later.

Recently, Priyanka became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. She also has Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

