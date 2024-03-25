Priyanka Chopra dances with Nick Jonas to dhol beats at Holi party; poses with Malti in her arms. See pics

Priyanka Chopra had a gala time with her family and friends at a grand Holi party. Pictures and videos of Priyanka dancing with Nick, and holding Malti in her arms were shared by the fan pages of the actor on Instagram. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra asks Malti Marie to say ‘Ayodhya’ as they visit Ram Mandir with Nick Jonas. Watch) Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti in the new pictures.

Priyanka celebrates Holi

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen with her family and friends in a group picture. She held Malti in her arms, who looked cute in a white dress and a small white hat. Priyanka was dressed in a white churidaar, and kept her hair untied.

Another video had Priyanka dance to dhol beats with Nick standing beside her. She was seen encouraging Nick to match her steps and dance along with her. The other pictures had Priyanka and Nick drenched in pink colour, posing with family and friends. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the fan page of the actor wrote in the caption: “Happy holi from the Chopras!”

Last week, Priyanka had shared pictures and videos from her visit to Ayodhya. She had visited the Ram Temple with Nick and Malti. She shared a video in which she was seen protecting Malti from the wind at the airport with her saree. She later ensured that Nick got a tilak on his forehead once they were inside the temple.

Priyanka landed in Mumbai last week with her daughter Malti for the launch of a new Bulgari store in the city. She looked stunning in a light pink saree as she appeared the event. Later, she also attended a Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani.

Recently, Priyanka became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She will be next seen in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. She will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

