Malti calls Bulgari ‘boo ya mama' in adorable video with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spends time with family. See pics

Priyanka spends time with Nick, Malti in Dubai

In the first photo, Priyanka leaned on Nick as they sat on a yacht. Both of them smiled. Fans spotted Nick holding a pacifier and his drink in the same hand. In the second photo, Priyanka was seen throwing a giggling Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in the air and holding her. She wore a printed dress, while Malti was seen in a pink top and grey pants.

Malti tell Priyanka ‘boo ya mama’

In a clip, Malti, who was playing in the sand, was asked by Priyanka if she could say Bulgari. The toddler said, "Boo ya mama", and walked away. She wore a black, white and yellow dress. The next picture showed Nick, at sunset, looking away from the camera. He wore a black T-shirt, pants and was bare feet.

Fans react to Priyanka's photos

Priyanka posted a picture of her legs as the last photo. She captioned the post, "Home away from home. Thank you @bulgarihotels for being such excellent hosts last weekend #throwback #ad." Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Dubai, UAE. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Father of the year pacifier and cocktail in the same hand."

A person said, "Who agrees that Malti is the cutest girl ever." A comment read, "Malti's dressing style reminds me like she is just a normal baby, just like us, not like a celebrity baby. That's good to see like that." An Instagram user wrote, "So adorable. MM wearing her hat backwards like her daddy." Another fan said, "I really love following you, Pri, you are an incredible mother. Without a doubt, a beautiful and kind human being!"

Recently the family came to India; while Priyanka arrived a day early with Malti, Nick was spotted at the Mumbai airport the next day. In Mumbai, Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

