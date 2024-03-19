 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house, wave at paparazzi; fans ask: 'Is it for Jee Le Zaraa' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house, wave at paparazzi; fans ask: 'Is it for Jee Le Zaraa'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 19, 2024 07:25 AM IST

Apart from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Ritesh Sidhwani too was seen outside Farhan Akhtar's home. Watch videos here.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited Farhan Akhtar's house on Monday night, leaving fans wondering if it was for Jee Le Zaraa. Several pictures and videos of the duo emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Nick Jonas arrives in India days after Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie; fans ask: Will they celebrate Holi in Mumbai?)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen outside Farhan Akhtar's home.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen outside Farhan Akhtar's home.

Priyanka, Nick, and Ritesh visit Farhan's house

For the visit, Priyanka was seen in a blue satin dress, while Nick Jonas opted for a black shirt, pants and a red cap. As the paparazzi surrounded their car, the duo waved at them. Priyanka also smiled and folded her hands at them. Apart from Nick and Priyanka, Ritesh Sidhwani too was seen outside Farhan's home.

Fans wonder if the meeting was for Jee Le Zaraa

A fan account shared a video of the couple on Instagram. Reacting to it, a person wrote, "Was the meeting for Jee Le Zaraa. I hope they start it soon." A comment read, "Is it for Jee Le Zaraa? Ritesh is there too. Happy time ahead." "Are we expecting Jee Le Zara in progress??" asked another fan.

About Jee Le Zaraa announcement, delay, rumours

Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, was announced in 2021. However, after there were no major updates about the film, several reports said that there were delays due to change in film's cast. Zoya Akhtar had confirmed that the film has not been shelved. “We're just waiting for the dates,” she told India Today in 2023.

Last year, Farhan told Variety, "We just have issues with dates, and the actor’s strike that’s happened has put Priyanka’s dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can’t, so I’ve started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It’ll happen when it has to, we’ll see."

However, sources told Hindustan Times, “The truth is that Priyanka Chopra did not like the script and said to no it. She was supposed to come to India for sister Parineeti Chopra’s wedding and at the same time sign the film’s contract. But things could not be taken ahead because there were creative differences.”

About Priyanka's projects

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger.

