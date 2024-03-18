Nick Jonas arrives in India days after Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie; fans ask: Will they celebrate Holi in Mumbai?

Singer Nick Jonas reached Mumbai on Monday, days after his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived in the city. Several videos and pictures of Nick Jonas at the airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Nick Jonas goes ‘dear God’ as Priyanka Chopra shares her pics from Isha Ambani's Holi party) Nick Jonas spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Nick Jonas is in India

In the clip, shared by a fan account on Instagram, Nick was seen exiting the Mumbai airport dressed in a white shirt, matching pants and shoes. He also carried a black sling bag. The singer smiled and waved at the paparazzi and fans gathered outside the airport. This is his second visit to India this year.

Fans wonder if Priyanka and Nick will celebrate Holi in India

Sharing the video, the person captioned it, "Yay Nick is in India, familia holi content is coming." A fan asked, "Will they celebrate Holi in India?" Another person wrote, "Fun Holi in India, this time for Priyanka, Nick and Malti." "It will be Malti's first Holi in India. Hope she likes it," said an Instagram user.

A comment read, "At last… the whole family are all together in INDIA… So happy for them." "He saw those stunning pics of Priyanka and jumped on the next flight," said another fan. "Jiju aa gaye, jiju aa gaye (Brother-in-law has arrived)," wrote another fan.

About Priyanka's India trip

Priyanka and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas arrived in Mumbai last week. Days later, the actor attended the Roman Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani and Bulgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin at the Ambani residence on Friday evening. Priyanka wore a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a blouse. Earlier, Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka will serve as the narrator of the upcoming documentary film Tiger for Disneynature. Described as a compelling story that lifts the veil on the planet’s most revered and charismatic animal, the film will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day on April 22. The documentary film is directed by Mark Linfield.

Fans will also see Priyanka in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka is all set to star in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. The film will also star Karl Urban.

