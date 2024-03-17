Nick Jonas goes ‘dear God’ as Priyanka Chopra shares her pics from Isha Ambani's Holi party: Are you kidding me

Singer Nick Jonas has reacted to his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra's pictures she shared after attending Bvlgari and Isha Ambani's Roman Holi celebration in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka posted the picture on Sunday. The event was also attended by Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Athiya Shetty, among others. (Also Read | Isha Ambani’s Holi bash: Priyanka Chopra gives a speech) Nick Jonas has reacted to Priyanka Chopra's latest post.

Priyanka shares her pics, pens note

In the pictures, Priyanka posed with Isha Ambani, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others. For the event, she wore a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a blouse and matching heels. She wore a neckpiece to complement her look.

She captioned the post, "Celebrating #ARomanHoli with the best people… Thank you @_iiishmagish and @jc.babin for an incredibly elegant evening. @lucia_silvestri its always so much fun together. Congratulations to my @bulgari family for a great day & a beautiful evening. Will carry this in my heart always. #Bulgari #BulgariHighJewelry."

Nick reacts to Priyanka's post

Reacting to the post, Sofia Vergara commented, "Wow." Nick Jonas wrote, "Dear God (hot face and drooling face emojis)." He also shared a photo of Priyanka on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Are you kidding me @priyankachopra."

Nick also shared a photo of Priyanka on his Instagram Stories.

About Priyanka, Nick and Malti

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy. Priyanka and Malti Marie arrived in India last week. The duo posed for the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka upcoming projects

Fans will see Priyanka in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Priyanka is all set to star in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. The film will also star Karl Urban. Recently, Priyanka joined the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.

