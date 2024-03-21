Priyanka Chopra asks Malti Marie to say ‘Ayodhya’ as they visit Ram Mandir with Nick Jonas. Watch

Priyanka Chopra was not in India during the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January. During her recent visit to India, the actor took time out, heading to the temple with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and her mom, Madhu. (Also Read: Malti calls Bulgari ‘boo ya mama' in adorable video with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spends time with family. See pics) Priyanka Chopra shared pictures and videos from her visit to Ayodhya(Instagram)

Priyanka visits Ram Mandir

Priyanka shared a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram, captioning it, “Jai Siya Ram,” in Hindi and adding, “Blessings for the little one and the family.” One of the pictures she shared sees her praying in the temple with Malti. The other pictures are of her, Nick and Madhu spending time in the temple and clicking photos with rest of the family.

She shared a video in which she can be seen protecting Malti from the wind at the airport with her saree. She later ensures that even Nick gets a tilak on his forehead once inside the temple. In the same video, she can be seen asking Malti to say ‘Ayodhya’ and the little one complies. Priyanka opted for a yellow saree, while Nick opted for a white kurta and Malti was dressed in pink for the visit.

Priyanka’s India visit

Priyanka reached Mumbai last week with her daughter Malti for the launch of a new Bulgari store in the city, Nick joined them later. The actor’s look at the event were much-talked about, with her opting for a white crop top and breezy pants, apart from a stunning pink saree look for the events. She also attended a Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani at one of the Ambani houses during the visit.

Upcoming work

Priyanka has said yes to Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, but the film is yet to go on-floors. She recently met Farhan during her visit, with fans wondering if it’s for the film or his upcoming film, Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. She was recently seen in the rom-com Love Again with Sam Heughan, which is an English remake of the German film SMS fur Dich. She will soon be seen in a film titled Heads of State with Idris Elba, John Cena, and Stephen Root in key roles.

