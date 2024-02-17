Mannara Chopra on why she didn't use Priyanka Chopra's name on Bigg Boss 17: Did not want to show off

Mannara Chopra secured the third place on Bigg Boss 17; Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the reality show last month. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mannara spoke about her famous cousins – actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Mannara revealed why she did not talk about them on the show. The actor said her co-contestants would mention Priyanka and Parineeti's name, but she never did as she 'doesn't like to take advantage' of her family. Also read | Ankita Lokhande talks about Sushant Singh Rajput to gain sympathy, we didn't want Vicky Jain to marry her: Mom-in-law Priyanka Chopra with cousin Mannara Chopra at an event. (File Photo)

Mannara on why she was called for Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra said, “So, basically ye meri life ka funda hai (this is my mantra in life), I don’t like to take advantage of being known through someone. When people started talking about it toh honestly mere mann mein ek hich aata tha ki (a question would come to my mind) why are you talking about my family and everything. Because if I’ve been invited by the Bigg Boss platform, it is primarily because they like my personality and they wanted me to be there as Mannara. So, you talk about me. You talk about my films, my journey, mere se lado, mere se baatein karo, mujhse gappe maaro (I wanted people to fight with me, talk to me).”

'It looks kind of like a show-off'

The actor added, “Don’t involve my family because everybody has their own space in life and they (Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra) are also married, they have their own family. So, don’t involve them. I feel it looks kind of like a show-off ke aap apne aap ko kisi tarah portray kar rahe ho (I did not want to show off or portray myself in a certain way). I feel jitney celebrities’ aaye hai and our host Salman Khan sir, who represents our country on international platform, aaj woh log jitna mujhe jaante hai, and they know me by my personality. So, agar har line mein kisi aur ka naam lungi toh accha nahi lagta (All celebs that came on the show and even host Salman Khan knew me because of my personality. So using someone else's name would not look nice). That was my only reason.”

The grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show took place on January 28, 2024. Mannara, who has worked in films such as Zid, Thikka and Rogue, was joined by Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Farqui, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashetty in the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss 17. Stand-up comedian, YouTuber and rapper Munawar won the show.

