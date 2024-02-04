Munawar Faruqui mocks Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner in female category

Munawar Faruqui was adjudged the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss last month. Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up on Salman Khan's show, and then proceeded to change her Instagram bio to ‘Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category.’ She later removed it. Now, Munawar was seen roasting Mannara Chopra indirectly during one of his recent Instagram live sessions, and joked that Ankita Lokhande was the winner in ‘wife category.’ (Also read: Bigg Boss 17's Vicky Jain opens up about his equation with Mannara Chopra) Munawar Faruqui took a dig at Mannara Chopra.

Munawar makes fun of Mannara

While interacting with fans and well-wishers during an Instagram live, Munawar took a dig at Mannara without mentioning her name. He joked, “Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas yhi btana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha voh runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai (All of you know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That's all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category).”

Munawar on winning the show

After his big win, Munawar had received a grand welcome by thousands of his fans at Dongri in Mumbai. Munawar opened the sunroof of his car and stood there as fans tried to shake his hands, click pictures and greet him.

Munawar also took to Instagram to share a picture while posing with the trophy and Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. He wrote, "Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri)."

