 Munawar mocks Mannara for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner in female category - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / TV / Munawar Faruqui mocks Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner in female category

Munawar Faruqui mocks Mannara Chopra for calling herself Bigg Boss 17 winner in female category

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 04, 2024 04:19 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui indirectly roasted Mannara Chopra for calling herself winner in the female category during a recent Instagram Live session.

Munawar Faruqui was adjudged the winner of the 17th season of Bigg Boss last month. Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra became the second runner-up on Salman Khan's show, and then proceeded to change her Instagram bio to ‘Bigg Boss 17 winner in the female category.’ She later removed it. Now, Munawar was seen roasting Mannara Chopra indirectly during one of his recent Instagram live sessions, and joked that Ankita Lokhande was the winner in ‘wife category.’ (Also read: Bigg Boss 17's Vicky Jain opens up about his equation with Mannara Chopra)

Munawar Faruqui took a dig at Mannara Chopra.
Munawar Faruqui took a dig at Mannara Chopra.

Munawar makes fun of Mannara

While interacting with fans and well-wishers during an Instagram live, Munawar took a dig at Mannara without mentioning her name. He joked, “Aoora ko jaante ho sab log? Aoora NRI category mein winner tha. Bas yhi btana tha mujhe. Naved (Sole) jo tha voh runner up tha NRI category mein. Wife category mein Ankita (Lokhande) winner thi, husband category mein Vicky bhai (All of you know Aoora? He was the winner in the NRI category. That's all I wanted to say. Navid Sole was the runner-up in NRI category. In the wife category, Ankita Lokhande was the winner while Vicky Jain won in the husband category).”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Munawar on winning the show

After his big win, Munawar had received a grand welcome by thousands of his fans at Dongri in Mumbai. Munawar opened the sunroof of his car and stood there as fans tried to shake his hands, click pictures and greet him.

Munawar also took to Instagram to share a picture while posing with the trophy and Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan. He wrote, "Bohot bohot shukriya janta. Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye aakhir kar trophy Dongri aa hi gayi (A lot of thanks, people. With your love and support, the trophy finally reached Dongri)."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On