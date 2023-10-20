When Mannara Chopra spoke about her WhatsApp group with cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra showed her support for Mannara Chopra and wished her 'good luck' for her Bigg Boss 17 journey with their throwback picture. Mannara 's mother, Priyanka's father and Parineeti Chopra's father are siblings. The cousins are quite close and have spoken about each other in interviews and on social media. In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, Mannara had said that all 14 of her cousins, who live in different cities and continents, share details of their everyday life on a WhatsApp group. Also read: Priyanka stands by sister dear Mannara at latter's film's party Priyanka Chopra with cousin Mannara Chopra at an event in 2014. (File Photo)

The Chopras' WhatsApp group

Mannara Chopra had said, “We are extremely close-knit and keep in touch with each other all the time. We cousins, we are 14 of us, and we have this family cousins’ WhatsApp group called ‘The Chopras’. We know what’s happening in each other’s lives. It is mandatory for us to share pictures from wherever we are. Some of us cousins are constantly travelling, so, we also share pictures from our trips."

Priyanka Chopra roots for Mannara on Bigg Boss 17

Wishing Mannara the best for her Bigg Boss 17 journey, Priyanka wrote on Instagram Stories, "Throwback to little Mannara Chopra. Good luck little one (red heart, folded hands and flexed biceps emojis)." Priyanka had shared an old picture from the time, when she won the Miss World 2000 pageant. In the throwback photo, Priyanka wore the Miss World crown and posed with a young Mannara.

On not seeking advice from Priyanka, Parineeti

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble before entering the Bigg Boss 17 house, Mannara had said she did not to take advice from cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra before participating in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

The actor said, "Nobody in my family is aware that I plan to go for Bigg Boss. Whatever decisions I have taken for my life were very individualistic and not discussed or influenced by somebody. For most of my life, I have got my work with a lot of hardships and auditions. And I’m very proud of myself. I’m not in a habit to just go and tell people what I’m doing on my personal front.”

Mannara had made an entry on the Bigg Boss 17 by grooving to Salman’s popular song Laal Dupatta, which also featured Priyanka Chopra.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail