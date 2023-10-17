Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down in tears, calls out Vicky Jain's ‘double standards’. Watch

A few days into Bigg Boss 17, and the drama has already begun. As the first set of nominations are about to be decided, tension among the contestants is visible in the new promo that was released by the channel on its X account. Mannara Chopra seems to be the go-to name for many during the nomination week. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar is lying about not knowing ex Isha Malviya was participating, reveals Archana Gautam) Mannara Chopra was seen crying after her name was mentioned for nominations week.

Mannara Chopra nominated?

In the new promo, it was announced: "Ap mujhe us sadasya ka naam batayenge jo meri casting list mein hein (You will tell me the name of that contestant who will be in my casting list)." Right after this, several contestants took the name of Manara Chopra one after the other, including Vicky Jain.

Next, the teaser showed that Mannara crying and saying that she felt hurt when even Vicky took her name. "Itne double standards?" she adds and promises that she will return back stronger.

More details

In the starting week of Bigg Boss itself, a lot has happened. Earlier, Archana Gautam of Bigg Boss 16 fame claimed that Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are planning to show a hate relationship at the beginning of the season, after which he will convert into a love relationship in order to show their love story angle which often works on the reality show.

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first and second contestants, respectively to enter the house. Mannara was allowed to choose among the three houses on Bigg Boss and she went on to enter the ‘Dil’ house. Mannara and Salman danced to Priyanka and Salman's song Lal Dupatta on the Bigg Boss stage. She had been given the responsibility of making other contestants understand the code and conduct of the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV and JioCinema.

