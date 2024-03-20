 Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 20, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to seek blessings at Ram Temple in Ayodhya; she was joined by Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas offered prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Pictures and videos of the family were being widely shared by fan pages. Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visit Farhan Akhtar's house, wave at paparazzi; fans ask 'is it for Jee Le Zaraa'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with daughter Malti at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

There is also a video of Priyanka Chopra and her family making their way amid tight security to a waiting car outside Ayodhya airport. Priyanka wore a yellow saree, while Nick Jonas was in a white printed kurta, and little Malti wore a peach ethnic Indian outfit.

Celebs at Ayodhya temple

In January 2024, many Bollywood celebrities were in Ayodhya for the grand Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the newly-constructed temple. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt were spotted with Akash Ambani, wife Shloka Ambani and others.

Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan were also in attendance. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and south celebs were also spotted at Ayodhya Ram Mandir for Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra's India visit

Priyanka landed in Mumbai on Thursday with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. A day later, Nick also reached Mumbai. Priyanka has been attending a series of events in Mumbai, including a Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani.

Priyanka's projects

Recently, Priyanka became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She joined the team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.

Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also star Karl Urban. She also has Heads of State in the pipeline, in which she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie. See pics
