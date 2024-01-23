Amitabh Bachchan shares Ram Lalla pics after returning from Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: 'Faith doesn't possess description'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who visited Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir on Monday, has shared photos from his visit. Taking to his blog on Tuesday, Amitabh also penned a note. The veteran actor shared the post late at night after returning to Mumbai from Ayodhya. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares rare old pic of himself, Rekha, Raj Kapoor) Amitabh Bachchan inside Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Amitabh posted a picture of Ram Lalla from inside the Ram Temple. He also shared photos of the temple from outside. He treated fans to a glimpse of himself as he sought blessings with folded hands. For the special day, Amitabh opted for traditional outfit and a shawl. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A day filled with the relevance of divine spirit... back from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya."

Amitabh pens note

He also added, "The glory the celebration and the belief of faith... immersed in the reckoning of the temple at Shri Ram’s birth... not much can be said beyond this... for faith does not possess description...Can you?" He concluded the post by writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bol Siya Pati Ramchandra ki jaay (red flag emoji)’.

Amitabh met PM Modi, UP CM

In Ayodhya, Amitabh was accompanied by his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan. They also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath after the event. Amitabh was seen greeting CM Adityanath with folded hands and speaking with him before Abhishek joined them. PM Modi greeted Amitabh with folded hands and the actor returned the gesture.

Amitabh recently bought plot in Ayodhya

Interestingly, Amitabh recently purchased a 10,000-square-foot plot in Ayodhya. Confirming the development, Shanti Bhushan Choubey, the registrar of Ayodhya Registrar told ANI earlier, "As part of the same agreement, two documents have been presented...it is a 10,000 square feet plot for which a transaction of ₹9 crore has been done. The second party, who happens to be Amitabh Bachchan, gave his agreement to the purchase while his attorney, Rajesh Yadav, executed it."

Who all attended Ayodhya event

Besides Amitabh and Abhishek, several other celebrities, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Nigam were in attendance at the Pran Patishtha ceremony. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests. As the ceremony unfolded, army choppers were pictured showering petals on the temple.

