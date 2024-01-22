Amitabh Bachchan shares rare old pic of himself, Rekha, Raj Kapoor: 'There is a huge story behind this photograph'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared an old picture featuring his colleagues and friends from the Hindi film industry. Taking to his blog on Tumblr, Amitabh posted the picture and also teased about the ‘huge story’ behind it. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan seen at Ayodhya Ram Temple) Amitabh Bachchan shared an old photo.

Amitabh shares pic with Rekha, Raj Kapoor

In the photo, Amitabh was seen waving, while holding a mic as he stood on stage. The other celebrities clapped as they stood around him. Apart from Amitabh, the picture also featured Vinod Khanna, music director Kalyan, Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mehmood, Rekha and Shammi Kapoor.

Amitabh shares note about photo

In the throwback photo, Amitabh and Vinod Khanna were seen in white outfits. Rekha opted for a saree, while Shammi Kapoor was seen in a green kurta and white pyjama. The rest of the celebrities wore black outfits. Sharing the picture, Amitabh simply wrote, "And.. aaahhh .. there is a huge story behind this photograph .. someday it shall be narrated (face with raised eyebrow emoji)."

Amitabh was seen waving while holding a mic.

Amitabh visits Ayodhya

Amitabh's post came hours before he left for Ayodhya from Mumbai along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan. They are in the temple city to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. At the temple premises, he was spotted interacting with Arun Govil, the actor who became a household name with the portrayal of Lord Ram in the 1987 TV serial Ramayan. The father-son duo also met BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and industrialist Anil Ambani at the venue.

Amitabh met fans before travelling to Ayodhya

A day before travelling to Ayodhya, Amitabh on Sunday stepped out and met his fans who gathered outside his home Jalsa in Mumbai. He greeted his fans and many took pictures of the actor. For the meet, Amitabh opted for a white kurta that he paired with a shawl. Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh's residence to get a glimpse of the actor. For the past 40 years, he has been making sure to meet them.

Amitabh's films

Fans will see Amitabh next in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The Nag Ashwin film will release in the theatres on May 9. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also part of the movie. Amitabh also has a courtroom drama film Section 84, in the pipeline.

