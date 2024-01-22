Kangana Ranaut re-unites with Fashion director Madhur, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan seen at Ayodhya Ram Temple

Celebrities from different film industries travelled to Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on Monday. Father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived at the venue together. Actor Kangana Ranaut posed with her Fashion director, Madhur Bhandarkar at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (Also Read | First glimpse of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit from Ayodhya. Watch videos) Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Kangana Ranaut. Madhur Bhandarkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Kangana Ranaut's photos from Ayodhya Ram Temple

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the news agency ANI, shared a photo of Madhur with Kangana. In the selfie, clicked by Madhur, both of them smiled and posed for the camera. For the event, Kangana wore a white and red saree, an orange blouse and a shawl. Madhur opted for a white kurta-pyjama, yellow jacket and beige shawl.

Kangana also posted a string of pictures as she posed near the temple. She also shared photos of herself as she posed in a room. Sharing it, Kangana captioned the post on Instagram, "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram (red flag emoji) (This is the birthplace of Lord Ram. Hail Lord Ram)."

Amitabh, Abhishek at venue

In another video, shared by ANI, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan were also seen at the venue. Both of them folded their hands as they greeted other dignitaries. In yet another clip, Amitabh was seen sitting in the first row talking to a person. Abhishek stood near him and looked around.

Jackie talks about event

Actor Jackie Shroff said, talking to ANI, "Received a lot of love...How does it feel when you come to Lord's temple? He called us here, it is big for us. I think it would be better if all would take off their shoes (before sitting near the temple)." At the event, singer Sonu Nigam sang the Ram Siya Ram. Singer Anuradha Paudwal and Shankar Mahadevan also sang the Ram Bhajan ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Subhash calls temple 'historic symbol of India’

Talking to ANI, filmmaker Subhash Ghai said, as he arrived at the venue, "Ram Temple has become a historic symbol of India. What can be a bigger joy than this? I am delighted today. We used to dream in our childhood & read and hear about Ayodhya. Today, we are in Ayodhya on this historic day..."

About the event

Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Katrina Kaif, among others, are also attending the ceremony. The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

