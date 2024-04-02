Priyanka Chopra pens note after her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance Neelam Upadhyaya's roka ceremony. See post

Actor Priyanka Chopra has penned a note after her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance Neelam Upadhyaya's roka ceremony. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Priyanka re-shared a post by Siddharth. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reacts after Madhu Chopra posts photo with Siddharth Chopra’s rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya) Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya pose for a photo.

Priyanka Chopra's brother gets engaged

Priyanka, sharing the post, wrote, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart emoji). #rokafied (two heart emoji)." She also posted a photo featuring herself, her husband-singer Nick Jonas, Siddharth and Neelam.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Priyanka pens note

Priyanka captioned the post, "They did it.. (smiling face with heart eyes emoji)." For the occasion, Priyanka wore a red saree and matching blouse. Nick was seen in a white kurta-pyjama and beige jacket. Siddharth Chopra opted for a white pyjama, pink kurta and jacket. Neelam posed with them in a purple outfit.

Priyanka re-shared a post by Siddharth.

Neelam shares posts after her roka ceremony

On Instagram, Neelam posted a bunch of pictures of the duo as they posed for the camera. She simply wrote, "Sooo we did a thing (face holding back tears and heart hands emoji)." Priyanka posted clapping hands, celebration and smiling face with heart-eyes emojis. Meera Chopra wrote, "The best news... so happy for both of u and the families. A big congratulations."

About Siddharth's previous relationship

The duo sparked dating rumours after they made a joint appearance at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in 2019. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar. They got engaged in 2019, with Priyanka also attending their Roka ceremony. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019. But the couple separated. Ishita tied the knot in 2021.

About Neelam's career

Neelam has appeared in Tamil and Telugu films over the last nine years. After her first film was shelved in 2010, she made her debut two years later with the Telugu film Mr. 7. The following year, she made her Tamil film debut with Unnodu Oru Naal. She was last seen on screen in the 2018 Telugu film Tamasha.

Priyanka's films

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. Priyanka will also be seen in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. Actor Karl Urban is also part of the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place