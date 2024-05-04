Nick Jonas shares he has ‘nasty strain of influenza A’, apologises to fans for not being able to perform. Watch

Nick Jonas, singer and husband of actor Priyanka Chopra, has posted a video sharing that he has influenza A. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Nick announced that he won't be able to perform on stage because of his ill health. He also apologized to his fans for 'disappointing' them. Nick Jonas added that the show dates of the Jonas Brothers have been rescheduled. The group comprising Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas was scheduled to perform in Mexico this weekend. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra weighs in on cultural differences with Nick Jonas) Nick Jonas shared a video on Instagram.

Nick talks about being unwell

In the video, Nick said, "Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two and a half days, it's gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body ache, sore throat and really bad cough." He added that after the doctor did a checkup, his health hadn't "gotten better."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Nick apologises to fans

He also added, "I just need to recover and beat these things. I'm so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I'm heartbroken over this. Again, I'm really sorry, but I gotta try to beat this thing."

Nick pens note, announces changes in show dates

Sharing the clip, Nick captioned it, "Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza A that’s been going around, and I’m not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show, and I’m just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time."

"These shows are now rescheduled for August. Mexico City: 8/21 and 8/22, Monterrey: 8/24 and 8/25. We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience this causes some of you. Love you all. You’re the best fans in the world. Will bring 120% in August!" concluded Nick. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Nick. Poor Nick. Omg. Your voice sounds terrible. Please take care of yourself. Rest up. We love you." A comment read, "So sorry to hear this, can't believe this is happening, my heart is broken."

About Jonas Brothers' concert

The Jonas Brothers show will be held in Ireland next, followed by the UK, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland in September. The last show will be held in Poland on October 16. Their first show this year was held in New Zealand in February.