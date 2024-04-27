Priyanka Chopra weighs in on cultural differences with Nick Jonas: 'We had to learn a lot'

Priyanka Chopra made a huge transition in her career as she moved to LA from Mumbai to pursue her dreams. However, apart from her professional endeavours, the actor has also adapted new cultural norms in her personal life. Priyanka, in a recent interview with Cavanaugh James in his podcast spoke about the cultural changes she had to navigate through after marrying Nick Jonas. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra opens up on scary times in Hollywood: ‘It was a dark period’) Priyanka Chopra recently revealed about navigating through cultural differences after marrying Nick Jonas. (Shutterstock)

Priyanka opens up on cultural differences with Nick

Priyanka, during her interaction in Read the Room podcast shared her experiences on how she and her husband blended Indian and American customs. The actor, while sharing about different cultural norms and perspectives, said, “He loved everything India, and I grew up in the States, it was literally my second home. So we embraced each other’s cultures in a big way. But it was the cultural things that were different.”

She further added, “Before you finish your sentence, I know what you are saying so I am just going to tell you. That’s just how we are culturally. We are just like, ‘let’s just go!’. We are loud and every one speaks over each other. So for Nick, he had to learn to cut people off, he had to learn to speak over everyone. He is like, ‘aye, I am saying this!’. I had to learn how to wait, let someone finish their sentence. I’m like, ‘I know what you are saying but I’ll wait for you to finish’.”

About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1, 2018. The grand wedding at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace witnessed a Christian and Hindu ceremony. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Janaury 15, 2022. The duo announced the same in a joint Instagram statement. Malti is currently two years old and is often seen in the couple's holiday pictures posted on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka recently came on board as the narrator for Disneynature's Tiger, streaming on Disney + Hotstar. She will next be seen in Heads of State, co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba.