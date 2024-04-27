Priyanka Chopra opens up on lonely, scary times in Hollywood: ‘It was a dark period’

Priyanka Chopra has always been vocal about her professional and personal challenges. The actor who is currently focusing on her upcoming film Heads of State, in a recent interview with Cavanaugh James on his podcast, revealed her fears. Priyanka spoke about how she felt lonely in Hollywood during her initial phase as a struggling actor. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she kept newspaper clippings of Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen winning Miss World and Miss Universe) Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently revealed how she dealt with loneliness in Hollywood.(Photo: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra recalls dark period in Hollywood

While interacting with the host in Read the Room podcast, the actor admitted that rejections came as a humbling experience. She opined, “It humbles you. I was like I am not going to be upset by it, or I am not going to say that's a closed door, I am going to navigate something else. I put my head down and did my work. I didn't bring my pride of ‘I am a leading lady and blah blah...’ That's what helped me find a position in which I am today.” She further added, “It was the industry that I didn't know, the people, I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life.”

About Priyanka Chopra

For the unversed, Priyanka is the winner of Miss World 2000 pageant. She made her acting debut with Vijay-starrer Tamil courtroom drama Thamizhan. Her first Bollywood film was Sunny Deol's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. However, she shot to fame with Andaaz, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta in pivotal characters. She is known for her performances in Aitraaz, Fashion, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, The Sky is Pink and The White Tiger. Priyanka also had an extended Cameo in Keeanu Reeves starrer The Matrix Resurrections. The actor was last seen in the Hollywood romantic-comedy Love Again. She will next be seen in Heads of State, featuring John Cena and Idris Elba in crucial roles.