Love Again Twitter review: Fans call it ‘best rom-com’ after a long time, but shirtless Sam Heughan steals the show

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan's romantic-comedy Love Again released in US theatres on Friday and things are looking good for them. Directed and penned by by James C Strouse, the movie also marks the acting debut of singer Celine Dion. Going by the Twitter reviews posted by the moviegoers, fans have loved the chemistry between Priyanka and Sam. Many also raved about Sam going shirtless in the film. Also read: Nick Jonas can't stop gushing about Priyanka Chopra as Citadel becomes #1 series Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in Love Again.

A user took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Just saw the movie Love Again…you were amazing! Priyanka and you had great chemistry and it pulled at my heart strings! Keep doing amazing things Sam! Cheers!” “Just saw Love Again.. so good,” added another one. One more tweeted, “Just saw Love Again. Very sweet & heartwarming. It was embarrassing, however, when I needed a defibrillator during Sam's first shirt off scene. Never going to that theater again!”

Someone else posted, “Just came home from seeing “Love Again” !!! Absolutely loved it!!!! Sam was as usual gorgeous & I loved him in this movie… Priyanka Chopra was very good also. Sam was funny & the shower scene took my breath away, like he always does without his shirt on! Big fan of Celine!” “Saw Love Again this afternoon with my husband and another couple. All of us liked this movie! Celine Dion is marvelous in her acting debut, and she also sings! Sam and Priyanka are charming and funny and sweet - this is one of the best romcom movies in a long time,” mentioned one user as well. Yet another said, “Love Again movie really pays homage to the classic rom com era starring Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra.”

Priyanka Chopra posted a bunch of memories from the making of Love Again. It starred her with Sam and others from the sets. She wrote in the caption, “Best time with the best people.”

In Love Again, Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays a woman mourning the death of her boyfriend. She texts his old number not knowing it has been assigned to someone new (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion plays herself in this romantic drama.

