Alia Bhatt reveals Raha kicked for the first time during Heart of Stone shoot; remembers Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction

A month after she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, actor Alia Bhatt jetted off to shoot her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone (2023). While fans celebrated the new endeavours in her acting career, the Bollywood beauty dropped another major piece of good news on social media— Alia and Ranbir were expecting their first child! Well, in a recent interview, Alia has now revealed that it was on the set of Heart of Stone, which also marks her first ever action film, that she felt her daughter Raha Kapoor’s presence for the first time. Alia Bhatt was pregnant with Raha Kapoor while shooting for Heart of Stone

In a chat with Allure Magazine, Alia revealed, “I remember I was shooting for my film Heart of Stone at the time. And I was in Portugal. I was filming the next day so I was in bed ready to go to sleep, watching some content on my iPad and suddenly I started feeling a little something, a flutter. And I was like 'wait, I'm not watching anything to give me some flutter in my stomach. What is this?' Then I was like 'Is it a kick?' I wasn't sure.” Alia shared that she waited for it to happen again, but explained that the baby kicks when you least expect it, not when you want.

She remembered, “I don't think I slept that night. I was so excited because it was the first time I felt like I wasn't alone. Like I felt like there was someone with me and it was such a strange/special feeling. I got really excited and I called my husband up immediately. He was asleep and he answered in his sleep and he was like 'what happened?' I was like 'no, no, just.. baby kicked!' And he was like 'okay, that's great'. You know, because he was far away back in Bombay.”

Raha, who will turn two years old this year in November, has already become one of the most adored star kids on social media. Just recently she was spotted at the airport with her mommy and daddy. Raha’s cute voice as she greeted daadi Neetu Kapoor took the internet by storm. Well, we wish the family all the love and happiness always!