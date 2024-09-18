‘Ranbir aur main dost bane’: Alia Bhatt blushes while sharing on Kapil Sharma’s show, Karan Johar’s reaction is gold

Bollywood’s current reigning queen Alia Bhatt has been busy gearing up for her much-awaited next release, Jigra. Also starring Vedang Raina, who made his Bollywood debut last year with The Archies, the action thriller follows the story of a sister who attempts a prison break for her younger brother. Well, the first stop in their hectic promotional spree is the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. In the initial promo of the comedy show, we got a glimpse of Sunil Grover aka Dhafli’s official intro with Ranbir Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt Kapoor. But makers have now dropped a whole new trailer of the season’s opening episode with Alia-Vedang-Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar on The Great Indian Kapil Show

The 1 minute 21 seconds long clip begins with comedy king Kapil Sharma asking if Karan considers Alia a friend, daughter or ‘phuphi’ (aunt). KJo sweetly calls Alia his first daughter before giving her a kiss on the forehead. Up next, Karan talks about his matchmaking skills and points out how he is ironically still single. This is followed by Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda’s entry as Alia’s characters from Gully Boy (2019) and Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). But one major highlight is when Alia takes a trip down memory lane. While talking about KJo’s sixth sense, the actor remembers the time when Ranbir and she became friends.

Alia blushes as she recalls, “Ranbir aur main dost bane..” But before she can continue, Karan gives a hilarious reaction as he sarcastically says ‘dost bane’. The trailer of this episode ends with a big bang when Kapil tells Alia, “Ranbir ki life mein ek ladki already thi. Main bulaun usko? (There was already a girl in Ranbir’s life. Should I call her?)” This leaves Alia surprised and she asks Kapil if he really is calling someone on stage. Right then, Sunil as Dhafli walks in, reminding us of his hilarious conversation with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor on the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1.

Well, we can’t wait to watch this hilarious episode with Alia, Karan, Vedang and Kapil on September 21.