'People falling sick': CJP's Dipke claims Delhi Police denied tarpaulin at protest site despite rain

The Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged examination irregularities entered its 20th day on Thursday, with founder Abhijeet Dipke accusing Delhi Police of refusing to allow tarpaulins at the protest site despite heavy rain lashing the national capital overnight. As rain lashes Delhi, CJP accuses police of denying tarpaulins to protesting students (PTI)

In a video posted on X, Dipke alleged that students participating in the agitation had been left exposed to the rain while police personnel remained sheltered.

The protestors have been demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and greater accountability from the government over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities.

Dipke questions denial of tarpaulins As monsoon rain continued to batter Delhi, Dipke said many students at the protest site had been drenched, with some falling ill due to prolonged exposure to the weather.

"We are soaked. All the students are soaked. Our clothes are drenched. People are falling sick. Please show everyone sir's uniform. Look at it — it's shining as white as ever (Tide ki safedi jaise chamak rhi hai). Please show everyone Sir's shoes. Not even a single drop of rain has fallen on his uniform or shoes. People's feet are getting damaged. See how spotless and bright his uniform is. And sir is saying that tarpaulins will not be allowed inside. Let the students get drenched until orders come from above. It's okay if students get drenched? It's okay if students fall sick?” Dipke said in the video.

He further claimed that students had spent a sleepless night as rainwater soaked their belongings.

“These are 19-20-year-old students. They couldn't sleep until late last night because of the rain. They are standing here for this very reason. Those students couldn't sleep. Mattresses got soaked. Their bedsheets got wet. So until orders come, should the children just keep getting drenched? How is that acceptable? Look at all our senior officers. Just look at how clean and shining their uniforms are. Not even a single drop of rain has fallen on them. They haven't even been touched by water.”