Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor to portray two avatars of Lord Vishnu; Amitabh Bachchan roped in for THIS role

For the longest time, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news for his 2023 blockbuster hit Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial released over 9 months ago, but the action drama continues to be the talk of the town— while some can’t stop gushing over RK’s impactful performance, others are still debating the heights of its toxicity. Meanwhile, Ranbir has moved on and is now busy shooting for another much-awaited project. The actor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana alongside South beauty Sai Pallavi. It was earlier reported that Ranbir will be portraying Lord Rama in the film. But that is only the partial truth. Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor in a leaked picture from Ramayana sets

According to latest buzz, Ranbir will be playing not one but two avatars of Lord Vishnu in Nitesh’s Ramayana. In a report shared by Peeping Moon, a source revealed that Ranbir will be playing Lord Rama as well as Parashuram. The role of Parashuram in Ramayana is significant and Ranbir’s look as this particular character will be ‘distinct and unrecognisable’. In Ramayana, following Lord Rama and Sita Maa’s wedding at Mithila, Parashuram challenges Rama to combat. It will be intriguing to witness this particular interaction on the silver screen. Well, another revelation is Amitabh Bachchan’s casting in the Ranbir and Sai-starrer.

Big B was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He stole the show with his incredible performance as Ashwatthama. Well, Amitabh has reportedly been roped in for a special role in Ramayana now. If the buzz is to be believed, Amitabh will be lending his baritone voice to Jatayu, who fought valiantly against Ravana during Sita’s abduction. Rumours suggest that makers have even scanned Big B’s eyes to ‘enhance Jatayu’s portrayal’ with the use of VFX. Mind-boggling, is it not?

But like we said, these are just viral reports and we will have to wait for the makers of Ramayana to share official confirmation. Let’s wait and watch!