5 reasons why Ranbir Kapoor is in the news: From Sunil Lahri rejecting him as Ramayana’s Ram to Raha’s fashion choices

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and adored actors in Bollywood. Fans love talking about him— may it be regarding his upcoming projects, physical transformation or public appearances with his wife Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha Kapoor. But currently, he is a constant in headlines. Here are 5 reasons why: Here are all the reasons why Ranbir Kapoor is in the news

Sunil Lahri aka Lakshman’s opinion on Ramayana casting

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 series Ramayan, recently shared his opinion on Ranbir’s casting. Sunil claimed that despite being smart and perfect for the role, Ranbir might not be accepted as Ram by the audience because he did Animal (2023)

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar’s grandson’s advice for Ranbir

Amrit Sagar, grandson of late filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, also shared his thoughts on Ranbir’s Ramayan. He completely supports the making of the film. However, he shared a piece of advice for the entire team. Amrit stated that Ramayan should be made honestly as Ram’s story, instead of focusing on another character’s perspective. He went on to give the example of Ramlila, which follows the original story completely all across the nation

Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor as Sita and Ram

Alia’s excitement for Ranbir’s reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranbir made his acting debut in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. After all these years, the actor and the filmmaker are reuniting for their next film Love and War, also starring Alia and Vicky Kaushal. Alia, who is also collaborating with the filmmaker for the second time after Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), shared her excitement about witnessing Ranbir’s reunion with Sanjay in a recent interview. She is eager to see how it turns out

Perfect choice for Virat Kohli’s biopic

In a recent interview, Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik chose actors who would be perfect for the lead role if biopics for his fellow players were ever made. During this chat, Dinesh stated that Ranbir would do a good job if he were cast in Indian national cricket team’s former captain Virat Kohli’s biopic

Raha’s fashion choices

Everyone from Neetu Kapoor to Mahesh Bhatt has referred to Ranbir as a hands-on father. He is also a self-proclaimed burp specialist. Well, recently Alia revealed that her husband is deeply involved and very specific about Raha’s fashion choices. In fact, every time Alia asks Ranbir what their daughter should wear, he rummages through the wardrobe and puts her outfits together. How adorable is that?

Well, it’s Ranbir Kapoor’s world and we’re just living in it. Even if that’s not the case, you’re all caught up now!