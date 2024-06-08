From Ranbir Kapoor’s Raha tattoo to Saif Ali Khan’s tat for Kareena: 6 celebs who got inked for their loved ones

It is no secret that Ranbir Kapoor adores his daughter Raha Kapoor. After all, he's a doting daddy! She is always in his arms, in most of their public appearances and on two occasions when he and his wife Alia Bhatt stepped out without their baby, Ranbir left fans gushing over his t-shirts which had Raha’s name on them. If that wasn’t enough, the actor went ahead and got her name tattooed on his body, which he revealed last year. Well, Ranbir got a haircut today and happily flaunted his Raha tattoo reminding us of all the other Bollywood actors who got inked for their loved ones. Ranbir Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan flaunting their tattoos

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir and Alia welcomed their darling daughter Raha Kapoor into the world in November 2022. Well, during the promotional spree of his film Animal (2023), Ranbir gave us a glimpse of his tattoo. He got Raha’s name inked on his collarbone

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar got his son Aarav’s name inked on his back, which the actor has time and again flaunted. However, he has two more tattoos which many fans probably didn’t know about. Akshay got his wife Twinkle Khanna’s nickname Tina tattooed on his left shoulder, while his daughter Nitara’s name has been inked on his right shoulder

Deepika Padukone

Many years ago when Deepika Padukone was dating Ranbir, she got a tattoo of his initials on the back of her neck. The RK tattoo was pretty popular. However, right before her wedding to Ranveer Singh in 2018, the actor got her ink removed. As of today, Ranveer and Deepika are gearing up to welcome their first child together

Deepika Padukone's RK tattoo

Saif Ali Khan

This particular work of art recently made headlines, when fans got worried that Saif Ali Khan had covered up his famous ‘Kareena’ tattoo with new ink. However, earlier this week when the actor was snapped again, the tattoo of his wife’s name was back, making us wonder why he temporarily covered it up. Saif got this particular piece of ink in 2008 as a token of his commitment to Kareena Kapoor Khan, the love of his life

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It was after her father’s demise that global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to get inked. She got the words ‘Daddy's lil girl…” tattooed on her wrist in her father’s handwriting. But that’s not PeeCee’s only tattoo for a loved one. Back in 2021, the actor got three paws inked on her ankle as a tribute to her furry babies Diana, Gino and Panda

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tattoos

Imran Khan

Roughly 10 months after his daughter Imara was welcomed into the world, actor Imran Khan got her tiny footprint tattooed on his chest. He got the idea from his mother who had saved his footprint, taken as a child, on a piece of paper

If you were to get a tattoo for someone you love, who would it be?