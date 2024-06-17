Alia Bhatt shares cute candid of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; dedicates debut book to her daughter with a sweet message

Apart from being a National Award-winning actor, Alia Bhatt is also a loving wife and a doting mother. When she’s not on set shooting or travelling for international events, the beloved celebrity is busy spending quality time with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor. The beautiful family is truly enjoying their happily ever after. Well, much to the delight of fans, Alia took to her official social media handle today to share a cute sneak peek into her fairytale with a candid snap of Raha and daddy Ranbir. Ranbir, Raha and Alia's book

In this click, which is beyond adorable, Raha is walking ahead holding Ranbir’s hand while her mommy Alia captures the moment on camera. In the caption, Alia shared, “no caption needed 💛🌼.” The star kid is dressed in a cute yellow dress whereas her stylish daddy is keeping it casual in a turquoise sweatshirt and white shorts. In the comment section below, many internet users have showered love. For instance, one comment read: “pov - alias favourite view ❤️”, whereas another social media user wrote: “Awww..! 🥹This picture just won the internet today! cutest 🥹🫶🏻🥰❤️💕.” If this was not enough to win the internet, Alia’s dedication to Raha from her first children’s book has also gone viral.

Alia Bhatt's dedication to Raha Kapoor

That’s right! A fan page has posted a snap of the sweet message Alia shared for Raha in her first-ever children’s book, titled Ed Finds A Home. The actor wrote: “To my baby girl, Raha. This, and everything I do, is all for you.” If that doesn’t make you go aww, we don’t know what will. For the uninitiated, Ed Finds A Home marks Alia’s debut as an author. That’s another feather to the ambitious actor’s hat!

On the film front, Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone (2023), which marked her Hollywood debut. Up next, the actor will be seen with Vedang Raina in Jigra, which she has also produced. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Love and War in her line-up, alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.