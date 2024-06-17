 Alia Bhatt shares cute candid of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; dedicates debut book to her daughter with a sweet message - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt shares cute candid of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; dedicates debut book to her daughter with a sweet message

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 17, 2024 07:15 PM IST

Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable picture from her happily ever after featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor

Apart from being a National Award-winning actor, Alia Bhatt is also a loving wife and a doting mother. When she’s not on set shooting or travelling for international events, the beloved celebrity is busy spending quality time with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor. The beautiful family is truly enjoying their happily ever after. Well, much to the delight of fans, Alia took to her official social media handle today to share a cute sneak peek into her fairytale with a candid snap of Raha and daddy Ranbir.

Ranbir, Raha and Alia's book
Ranbir, Raha and Alia's book

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In this click, which is beyond adorable, Raha is walking ahead holding Ranbir’s hand while her mommy Alia captures the moment on camera. In the caption, Alia shared, “no caption needed 💛🌼.” The star kid is dressed in a cute yellow dress whereas her stylish daddy is keeping it casual in a turquoise sweatshirt and white shorts. In the comment section below, many internet users have showered love. For instance, one comment read: “pov - alias favourite view ❤️”, whereas another social media user wrote: “Awww..! 🥹This picture just won the internet today! cutest 🥹🫶🏻🥰❤️💕.” If this was not enough to win the internet, Alia’s dedication to Raha from her first children’s book has also gone viral.

Alia Bhatt's dedication to Raha Kapoor
Alia Bhatt's dedication to Raha Kapoor

 

That’s right! A fan page has posted a snap of the sweet message Alia shared for Raha in her first-ever children’s book, titled Ed Finds A Home. The actor wrote: “To my baby girl, Raha. This, and everything I do, is all for you.” If that doesn’t make you go aww, we don’t know what will. For the uninitiated, Ed Finds A Home marks Alia’s debut as an author. That’s another feather to the ambitious actor’s hat!

On the film front, Alia was last seen in Heart of Stone (2023), which marked her Hollywood debut. Up next, the actor will be seen with Vedang Raina in Jigra, which she has also produced. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Love and War in her line-up, alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Alia Bhatt shares cute candid of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; dedicates debut book to her daughter with a sweet message
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On