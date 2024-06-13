Deepika-Ranveer to Alia-Ranbir: As Sonakshi and Zaheer say ‘I do’ after 7 years, let’s revisit other longtime lovers

All week long, fans have been reading reports of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s impending nuptials. While some were convinced these were just rumours, others showered the happy couple with love. An audio invite to their wedding celebration bash has now gone viral on social media. In this short clip, Sonakshi and Zaheer reveal they have been together for the last 7 years. Longtime lovers of Bollywood

They go on to confirm how they are becoming each other’s ‘definite and official husband and wife’ from rumoured boyfriend-girlfriend. Well, as we wait for wedding pictures, let’s revisit other celebrity lovers who dated for many years before taking the plunge:

Deepika and Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh started dating in 2012 while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster hit Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They kept it low-key but 6 months down the line Deepika knew Ranveer was the one. The love birds got secretly engaged in 2014 before tying the knot in 2018 in a grand wedding ceremony in Lake Como. This year the couple will welcome their first child into the world

Deepika and Ranveer during their wedding celebrations

Anushka and Virat

It was in 2013 that Anushka Sharma met Virat Kohli for the first time on the set of a commercial. They soon fell in love and began dating, but kept their personal life private. It came as a big surprise to fans when the love birds got married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. After giving birth to their daughter Vamika in 2021, Anushka announced the arrival of her second child with Virat this year. They have named their son Akaay

Sidharth and Kiara

Another star couple, who kept their relationship under wraps till their wedding day, is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The two began dating shortly after their 2021 film Shershaah went on floors. It was in 2023 that they decided to take the plunge with a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan

Alia and Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never hid their relationship. But they weren’t extremely open about it either. They fell in love soon after they started shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022), which took over 5 years to complete. Months before the release of their passion project, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in their Bandra home. Later that year the couple became proud parents to their daughter Raha Kapoor

Kareena and Saif

The royal couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell head over heels in love while shooting for their 2008 film Tashan. They dated for four long years before getting married in 2012. Today, they are busy living their fairytale with two beautiful sons who have been named Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

Well, we wish Sonakshi and Zaheer a happily ever after, much like the ones the star couples on this list found.