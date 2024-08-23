Kalki 2898 AD on OTT: Fans laud Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘epic’ film, but agree with Arshad Warsi calling Prabhas a joker

After making waves at cinemas, Nag Ashwin's science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD has arrived on the digital platform. Starring Amitabh Bachchan along with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, this Telugu movie is inspired by Hindu Scriptures and is based in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Well, soon after it arrived on OTT, many movie-buffs dropped everything to binge-watch the epic and review it. According to a majority of fans, Big B is the star of the show as Ashwatthama. Several netizens have also lauded the action, opening sequence and Prabhas' 'unmatchable screen presence'. Like Arshad Warsi, fans have loved Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD but felt Prabhas was not presented well

However, many have agreed with Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas. Reviewing the film in a recent interview, Munna Bhai's Circuit shared that he found Mr Bachchan 'unbelievable', but he didn't like Kalki 2898 AD. Arshad further shared that he was sad with how Prabhas was presented as a joker in the film. Agreeing to this statement after watching Kalki 2898 AD on OTT, one social media user tweeted: "Finished watching Kalki and Arshad Warsi is absolutely right. Prabhas is a good actor but his character in this movie did seem more like a joker."

Meanwhile, another fan, who felt Arshad made a good point, wrote: "Arshad Warsi's comment is understandable. He criticized the character Prabhas portrayed, which is fair. In #Kalki, Prabhas's role did come across as awkward, with many cringeworthy scenes." All in all, movie-buffs enjoyed Kalki 2898 AD and are glad it is available on the digital platform now. But they do have some strong opinions on Prabhas' role in the film. The actor has portrayed a dual role as a bounty hunter named Bhairava and Karna. Interestingly, witnessing Prabhas as Karna left many fans with goosebumps. So they will hopefully enjoy the sequel more.

Have you had the chance to watch Kalki 2898 AD yet?