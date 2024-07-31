Meet Manushi Chhillar’s BF Veer Pahariya: From Varun Dhawan’s body double to debut with Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force

In May this year, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a second pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and his now wife Radhika Merchant in Europe. Celebrities on the guest list got a chance to let their hair down and relax on this celebratory vacay. During this trip, thanks to a vlog shared by Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, rumour mills were introduced to an alleged new couple in town— Manushi Chhillar and Veer Pahariya. Manushi and Veer in Europe

The two joined Orry, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya for a yacht ride in Italy, and the clip of Veer holding Manushi’s bag made headlines. A new clip has now surfaced from this yacht ride, where Manushi and Veer are getting cosy in the background while Janhvi is busy with her photo shoot:

But who is the handsome hunk who apparently stole the former Miss World’s heart? Here’s everything we know:

The Pahariyas

Son of Sanjay Pahariya and Smruati Shinde, and grandson of former Maharashtra CM Sushil Kumar Shinde, Veer belongs to a distinguished family. His brother Shikhar, an investment banker, is Janhvi’s longtime boyfriend. Ever since Janhvi indirectly confirmed her relationship on Karan Johar’s chat show, rumours are rife that they could be the next B-Town couple to take the plunge

Veer and Shikhar at Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony

Love life

During an interview in 2019, Sara Ali Khan confirmed that Veer was the only boy she ever dated. Later in the 7th season of his chat show, KJo also mentioned that Sara and Janhvi have dated siblings, without taking any names. But it was clarified that they broke up long ago. Then in 2023, dating rumours sparked when Veer attended the Jio World Plaza opening ceremony with former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. But the reports were neither confirmed nor denied

Veer with Sara and Harnaaz

Bollywood journey

Veer took a different route from his family and pursued a career in arts. He studied theatre, music and dance and began his journey in the Hindi film industry as an assistant director to Amar Kaushik in Bhediya (2022). In a few scenes, Veer also played lead actor Varun Dhawan’s body double

Acting debut

Well, this year Veer is all set to make his acting debut alongside Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar with the upcoming film Sky Force. Helmed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the action thriller is based on India's very first and deadliest airstrike during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965

Love Story with Manushi

According to reports, the two hit it off during Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March. Apart from Orry’s vlog, Manushi and Veer were seen together in a viral group picture from the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding bash in Italy. Rumours suggest that the couple also took a detour to visit Tuscany together, which was not a part of the star-studded events

While we cannot confirm if the two are really dating, we do know one thing for sure— Veer’s debut film Sky Force will arrive in theatres on October 2.