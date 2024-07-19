Ranbir Kapoor told Alia Bhatt to ‘behave’, Janhvi ignored Sara at Anant Ambani’s wedding? Staff spills the beans

Unlike most Bollywood celebrities and their extremely private weddings, the Ambanis believe in making everyone a part of their celebrations— global celebs, Bollywood stars, cricketers, politicians and even aam janta. Thanks to social media, fans got a taste of the grandeur that was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding from the comfort of their homes. The groom’s parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani went all out and spent ₹5000 crore to make their youngest son’s special day extraordinary. While paparazzi shared the traditional looks of all the celebrity guests as they entered the venue, media houses gave us a glimpse of the baraatis and their performances. But what happened inside the Ambani wedding? Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

In a viral Reddit thread, an individual who allegedly worked as a staff member at the Ambani wedding has now spilt the beans. Brace yourself because some claims made by this little bird are straight-out raunchy. Let’s begin! Hardik Pandya has announced his divorce from Natasa Stankovic whereas Ananya Panday broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur in March. Their viral dance videos from Anant’s baraat convinced fans that something was brewing between the two. Well, the staff member has claimed that Hardik and Ananya were together even after the baraat. The source has further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Lakeisha Palha, who is apparently from a European royal family, was a VVIP at the wedding.

Viral Reddit post about Anant Ambani's wedding

The Reddit user went on to claim that Janhvi Kapoor, who was there with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, has some sort of ‘beef’ with Sara Ali Khan. This particular point read: “Janhvi kapoor has some serious beef with Sara Ali khan because she kept ignoring her. Whereas Ibrahim is treated very differently by the others.” Interestingly, Sara dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya many years ago. Meanwhile, SRK and Gauri Khan were apparently arguing on the first day of the wedding celebrations whereas Ranbir Kapoor allegedly asked his wife Alia Bhatt to ‘behave properly’. Defending the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star, the Reddit user stated: “She just wanted to be close to her husband.”

Viral Reddit post spilling the tea

That’s not all! The source further claimed that Khushi Kapoor’s boyfriend Vedang Raina took care of her when she got emotional during the baraat, Jaya Bachchan and Kriti Sanon got into an argument, Suhana Khan spent most of the time with rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan was in awe of Kim Kardashian and a very pregnant Deepika Padukone spent most of the wedding with her mother, not husband Ranveer Singh who was apparently busy elsewhere. The post further alleges that Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila, who were rumoured to be dating, kept a distance while locking eyes every now and then.

Last but not least, commenting on Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, the Reddit user wrote: “And Orry is a total pain in the ass. He thinks he can treat staff however he likes. A staff member at end of day 2 actually retorted to his abusive language since he was being very rude and racial and she was thrown out of her job.”

Well, we have no idea which bits are true and which are made up. But this is some saucy sensational conjecture right here!