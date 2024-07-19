Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic to Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora: 7 star couples we never thought would split, but did

Most Bollywood movies promise a happy ending after the climax. But that’s not always the fate for real-life couples. Some stay together till their last breath while others part ways, to pursue greater things in life individually. Like Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic and Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora

Well, as our nation digests the shocking news of the latest split, let’s revisit couples we thought would never break up, but did.

Hardik and Natasa

For the longest time, fans were convinced that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s divorce rumours were nothing more than a publicity stunt to cover up the cricketer’s poor performance in IPL 2024. But even after he emerged as the T20 World Cup 2024 hero, there was no news of a reconciliation between the couple. Well, last night Hardik and Natasa officially announced that after being together for 4 long years, they have decided to part ways. Their son Agastya will continue to be at the centre of their lives

Kartik and Sara

Soon after Sara Ali Khan declared her crush on Kartik Aaryan during her Koffee With Karan debut, the two began shooting for Love Aaj Kal (2020) and eventually fell in love. Theirs seemed like the perfect love story, and the chemistry was fire! But no one expected them to break up even before their first film together released in theatres. Buzz suggests they wanted to focus on their professional lives and decided to split. But there are still some fans who wish for them to patch up. Interestingly, a few Reddit users are convinced that Sara and Kartik got back together and are secretly dating. But who knows

Aditya and Ananya

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur seemed very much in love in viral pictures from their romantic holidays. Even when they appeared on Koffee With Karan in separate episodes, they spoke fondly about each other and indirectly confirmed their relationship. Remember when the star kid called herself ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’? So obviously their break-up rumours in March this year came as a big shocker because fans expected them to settle down soon. Well, the latest buzz on the internet suggests that Ananya has now moved on with Hardik. Rumours began when their dance videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding went viral

Hrithik and Sussanne

The golden pair of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one happily married couple we thought would make it. We expected them to ride into the sunset like any other fairytale couple, but alas, it was maybe just not meant to be. They had been married for 13 long years when Hrithik and Sussanne announced their separation. A year later, they filed for divorce but continued co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The ex-couple are still good friends. While Hrithik moved on with Saba Azad, Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni with Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

Malaika and Arjun

Another couple we thought would fight against all odds and stay together till the end was Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. While they never spoke openly about their relationship, it was evident through their social media PDA that they were madly in love. News about their break-up kept appearing on the internet time and again, but they never paid heed to it and continued enjoying each other’s company. However, buzz now suggests that Arjun and Malaika have parted ways for good this time. Malaika’s absence from the Ambani wedding only added fuel to the fire

Asim and Himanshi

It was love at first sight for Asim Riaz when Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as a wild card contestant. But the Punjabi beauty was engaged at the time. However, she fell in love and after her eviction, Himanshi broke her engagement. She returned to the reality show as a guest to confess her love and it was happily ever after for the two. Or at least that’s what their fans wished. In December last year, Himanshi confirmed that she and Asim had parted ways due to their different religious beliefs

Aishwarya and Abhishek?

This one is yet to be confirmed by the couple. But Abhishek Bachchan liking a social media post on ‘divorce’ has convinced the internet that he and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have split up. The fact that they arrived for the Ambani wedding separately only made the rumour mill churn faster. However, they were snapped together during Anant and Radhika’s wedding ceremony. Well, many fans are still hoping for the two to squash divorce rumours, because Abhi and Aish are one of the most adored couples in Tinsel Town. Let’s patiently wait for clarification

As we said, life is not a Bollywood movie that would promise a happy ending. But we do hope these stars find happiness and success in their respective lives. Kyunki picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!