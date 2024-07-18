‘Ambani ne bana di jodi’: Fans ship Hardik Pandya & Ananya Panday amid divorce rumours under their viral dance video

Since the last few weeks, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model wife Natasa Stankovic have been in the news for divorce rumours. Even after the Indian cricket team brought home the T20 World Cup trophy, the question most fans had was why Natasa didn’t congratulate Hardik. This week, Natasa returned to Serbia with her son Agastya Pandya. Meanwhile, Hardik is being linked to Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. This is because of their viral dance videos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, where the two burnt the dance floor together. Hardik Pandya and Ananya Panday at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Hardik and Ananya looked like they were genuinely enjoying each other’s company, because their vibes as baraatis totally matched. Much like Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who also danced in the baraat, Ananya and Hardik were the life of the party. Definitely two of the most enthusiastic baraatis. Well, social media users are now shipping the cricketer and the Bollywood diva. Many fans are convinced that Hardik and Ananya are now together, and that Anant and Radhika’s wedding played cupid in their alleged love story. While some have pointed out that the two look good together, others claim that they are healing each other’s broken heart.

Comment section of Ananya and Hardik's viral video from Anant Ambani's wedding

For instance, one social media user stated: “Ananya heals pandya and gives wedding partner”, whereas another comment read: “Honestly they look really good together 🥹🩵.” Referring to Ananya and Hardik’s baraati connection, an internet user shared, “Rab ne bana di jodi❎ Ambani ne bana di jodi✅”, while another fan wrote: “Two broken heart enjoy at wedding,🥺🫰.”

While Hardik and Natasa are rumoured to be heading to splitsville, reports suggest that Ananya and her actor boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur broke up in March this year. It came as a big shocker to fans because just a few months before their break up rumours surfaced, the two were indirectly gushing over each other on Karan Johar’s chat show. Well, let’s patiently wait for Ananya and Hardik to confirm if they really have found love again.