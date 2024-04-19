 Metro In Dino: When Ananya Panday got worried about Sara Ali Khan romancing her ‘hamper’ Aditya Roy Kapur - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Metro In Dino: When Ananya Panday got worried about Sara Ali Khan romancing her ‘hamper’ Aditya Roy Kapur

ByMahima Pandey
Apr 19, 2024 07:06 PM IST

Remember when Sara Ali Khan teased Ananya Panday about romancing latter’s beau Aditya Roy Kapur in Metro In Dino? Let’s take a trip down memory lane

When Anurag Basu announced that he was casting Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in Metro In Dino, we eagerly waited to witness the fresh jodi onscreen. Also starring Ali Fazal, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the ensemble film was slated to arrive on the silver screen in March. But the release date was later pushed to September. Today, the team promised to meet fans in theatres in November. Well, as we wait to see Sara and Aditya together, let’s revisit the time Ananya Panday got worried about this pairing.

Ananya Panday is dating Aditya Roy Kapur, who will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino
Ananya Panday is dating Aditya Roy Kapur, who will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino

We are referring to an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, when Sara teased Ananya about working with the latter’s beau Aditya in Metro In Dino. Ananya, who had lost the rapid-fire round, tried to get a sneak peek of Sara’s coffee hamper. Seeing this, Sara joked, “If you touch my hamper, I’ll touch your hamper.” When Sara told a flustered Ananya that she wouldn’t do that, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor called her a crazy person and replied, “You better not.” Karan Johar went on to point out that Sara was doing a film with Ananya’s ‘hamper’.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In this fun episode Ananya made headlines when she indirectly confirmed her romantic relationship with Aditya. She called herself ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ and couldn’t stop blushing when Sara and Karan teased her about her ‘Night Manager’. We aren’t sure if Ananya is excited about Sara and Aditya’s pairing in Metro In Dino, but we know that fans are divided. In the comment section of Aditya’s new social media post, some have expressed excitement about seeing this duo together. However, others have pointed out that Mrunal Thakur or Kiara Advani could have been a better fit for the project.

What are your thoughts on Aditya and Sara’s collaboration?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Metro In Dino: When Ananya Panday got worried about Sara Ali Khan romancing her ‘hamper’ Aditya Roy Kapur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On