Metro In Dino: When Ananya Panday got worried about Sara Ali Khan romancing her ‘hamper’ Aditya Roy Kapur

When Anurag Basu announced that he was casting Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in Metro In Dino, we eagerly waited to witness the fresh jodi onscreen. Also starring Ali Fazal, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the ensemble film was slated to arrive on the silver screen in March. But the release date was later pushed to September. Today, the team promised to meet fans in theatres in November. Well, as we wait to see Sara and Aditya together, let’s revisit the time Ananya Panday got worried about this pairing. Ananya Panday is dating Aditya Roy Kapur, who will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Metro In Dino

We are referring to an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, when Sara teased Ananya about working with the latter’s beau Aditya in Metro In Dino. Ananya, who had lost the rapid-fire round, tried to get a sneak peek of Sara’s coffee hamper. Seeing this, Sara joked, “If you touch my hamper, I’ll touch your hamper.” When Sara told a flustered Ananya that she wouldn’t do that, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor called her a crazy person and replied, “You better not.” Karan Johar went on to point out that Sara was doing a film with Ananya’s ‘hamper’.

In this fun episode Ananya made headlines when she indirectly confirmed her romantic relationship with Aditya. She called herself ‘Ananya Coy Kapur’ and couldn’t stop blushing when Sara and Karan teased her about her ‘Night Manager’. We aren’t sure if Ananya is excited about Sara and Aditya’s pairing in Metro In Dino, but we know that fans are divided. In the comment section of Aditya’s new social media post, some have expressed excitement about seeing this duo together. However, others have pointed out that Mrunal Thakur or Kiara Advani could have been a better fit for the project.

What are your thoughts on Aditya and Sara’s collaboration?