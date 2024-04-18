Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra expecting first child; Neena Gupta says ‘bacchon ka baccha aane wala hai’

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta is going to be a mommy! She made the announcement in a joint post with husband Satyadeep Mishra on Thursday. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Bipasha Basu: How Bollywood celebs broke their 'good news' to fans) Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra will become parents soon.

Happy news for the couple

She shared pregnant emoji, heart eyes avatars of their faces and a picture of the two of them sitting on the floor, sharing a cuddle. She wrote, “In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad.”

Parineeti Chopra was among the first to congatulate Masaba. “Congratsss mama,” she wrote. Roshni Chopra wrote, “Omg happy happy !!! Blessss xx.” Singer Sunidhi Chauhan wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS.”

Neena Gupta shared Masaba's post on her own IG and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba was earlier married to Madhu Mantena and Satyadeep was married to Aditi Rao Hydari. Madhu is now married to Ira Trivedi and Aditi is engaged to actor Siddharth.

Masaba and Satyadeep got married in January 2023. Masaba posted two pictures from the wedding and wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!”

“Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu (today my daughter got married, there is a strange peace, happiness gratitude and love in my heart, sharing with you friends),” added her mother, actor Neena Gupta later on her account.

Masaba is a successful fashion designer and actor. She was last seen in Modern Love Mumbai. Satyadeep Misra made his Bollywood debut with No One Killed Jessica. He worked as a corporate lawyer previously. He was recently seen as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and was also a part of Mukhbir. His latest outing is Tanaav.