‘Sympathy bator raha tha IPL ke baad’: Hardik Pandya-Nataša Stanković accused of faking split after latter’s new post

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-turned-actor Nataša Stanković found a love match when they locked eyes for the first time in a nightclub many years ago. After a grand proposal and a court wedding, they welcomed their son Agastya Pandya into the world and were busy enjoying their happily ever after, until last month. It all started when Nataša removed her entire name from her Instagram bio, but fans only speculated that she dropped the ‘Pandya’ surname. She didn’t give any clarification even when the paparazzi asked her about it, which only made the rumour mill churn faster, suggesting trouble in paradise. Hardik and Natasa

Meanwhile, Hardik got busy training for the T20 World Cup in New York. Well, in her recent Instagram story, Nataša hinted at a reconciliation. She shared a snap of her dog wearing a panda sweater, and wrote: “Baby Rover Pand(Y)a.” Fans were delighted to see that the actor has not given up the Pandya surname, contrary to rumours! But trolls took this as a chance to slam the couple, accusing them of faking their split only to distract the world from Hardik’s poor performance in IPL 2024 as Mumbai Indians’ captain.

Comments on Natasa's new post hinting at a reconciliation with Hardik

When Nataša’s post was re-shared by paparazzi on Instagram, several trolls flooded the comment section below with accusations. They claimed that this rumoured divorce was nothing but a publicity stunt orchestrated by Nataša and Hardik. For instance, one social media user wrote: “Ab toh Aisa lga rha Hai ki hardik or natasha ne public sympathy ke liya ye sab kiya tha 🤣”, whereas another troll stated, “Pandya sympathy bator Raha tha IPL ke baad 😂 ab ho gaya kaam uska.” Another nasty comment read: “Relax bhaiyo use pta chal gya abhi property maa k naam pe h”, whereas an internet user joked, “Sahi khel gaye husband wife.”

The only people who can confirm or condemn these accusations are Hardik and Nataša. Meanwhile, much like fans of the couple, we are happy to hear that there is no such trouble in paradise.