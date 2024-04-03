 Mystery girl Sejal Jaiswal on chilling with Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians team: We shared khakhras - Hindustan Times
Mystery girl Sejal Jaiswal on chilling with Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians team: We shared khakhras

ByPriyanka Kapoor
Apr 03, 2024 05:49 PM IST

Sejal Jaiswal, whose pictures with Mumbai Indians’ players Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya recently went viral, gets candid about her experience

Actor Sejal Jaiswal recently had a ‘who is that girl’ moment after her pictures with Mumbai Indians (MI) players Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya went viral.

Sejal Jaiswal with Rohit Sharma
Sejal Jaiswal with Rohit Sharma

“I just woke up to my phone being blasted with notifications. I especially remember seeing a reel that offered a reward to anyone who could reveal my identity. But I’d like to remain the mystery girl since it is more fun,” says the Nagaland-based actor, revealing that her ongoing stint as a PR consultant for a chartered flight has been what’s getting her access to IPL teams such as Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. “So, I get to board flights with high-end clients, including the IPL teams. As a cricket fan, it is amazing to get to know cricketers in real life,” she says.

Within a week of going viral, Jaiswal’s Instagram follower count jumped from 70K to 102K. As IPL fans flood her comments section, how does she feel about the attention? “There have been memes and jokes linking me with cricketers. But I share nothing but a professional relationship with them. They’ve only been kind and respectful,” Jaiswal tells us, adding that she loved meeting Sharma. “I remember chilling with him the most since he’s so down-to-earth. We even shared khakhras,” says the actor, who has appeared in series such as Dil Maange More and Dating in the Dark.

Mystery girl Sejal Jaiswal on chilling with Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians team: We shared khakhras
Follow Us On