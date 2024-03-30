Who is the viral mystery girl spotted with Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya?

IPL season is on, and so are the posts on social media platforms surrounding this cricketing event. It is no surprise that people are flooding various online platforms with posts about their favourite players and teams. Among those posts are shares about a "mystery girl" who piqued people’s interest after her pictures with Mumbai Indians players Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya went viral. She is identified as Sejal Jaiswal. According to her Instagram bio, she is an actor. The image shows the viral "mystery girl" with Mumbai Indians players Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. (Instagram/@sejaljaiswal)

Jaiswal’s Instagram profile has nearly 74,000 followers. She regularly posts visuals giving a glimpse of her life and adventures. One of those is an Instagram Reel, made with a combination of different pictures, that shows her posing inside a flight with various Mumbai Indians players, including Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Aerial views of champions”.

Who is Sejal Jaiswal?

According to Live Hindustan, Sejal Jaiswal was a physiotherapist before shifting to acting. She has worked in various television series, including Dil Maange More and Dating in the Dark.

Take a look at this video shared by Sejal Jaiswal:

Since being shared about three days ago, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 7.3 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has further collected tons of likes and comments from netizens.

While some reacted to the video with heart or fire emoticons, others expressed their love for the former captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma.

In the ongoing edition of IPL, Mumbai Indians had a turbulent start. They faced consecutive losses, and pressure is mounting on Hardik Pandya, who replaced Rohit Sharma as the team's captain in IPL 2024.