Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic faces vicious trolling amid Mumbai Indians' poor start in IPL 2024

In the IPL 2024 game between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the former suffered a heavy defeat. It has been a challenging start for Hardik Pandya, who was already under fire from fans after he was chosen to lead MI instead of Rohit Sharma. Following his team’s second straight loss in this year’s edition, online trolls viciously targeted Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got married in January 2020. (Instagram)

Nataša Stanković Pandya’s Instagram page has over 3.7 million followers. She regularly shares videos and images with her fans and followers. However, in her recent posts, trolls are harassing and abusing her over the poor performance of her husband’s team in IPL. From name-calling to hurling insults to derogatory comments, comment sections of her posts are filled with hostility.

Here is an example of the online trolls bullying her:

Online trolls are targeting Natasa Stankovic over her husband, Hardik Pandya's poor performance in IPL 2024. (Instagram/@natasastankovic__)

Blaming the wives or girlfriends of cricketers after their poor performance on the pitch is not a new trend, and Natasa Stankovic is the latest one facing backlash. While most people trolled Hardik Pandya’s wife, Natasa Stankovic, a few also came to her defence.

They raised questions on cyberbullying and the responsible behaviour of cricket fans on online platforms. Some also suggested that others should learn to express their disappointment over a team’s performance constructively instead of hurling personal insults at the cricketers or their loved ones.