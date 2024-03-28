Swiggy, Zomato join meme bandwagon after Hardik Pandya led MI suffer second loss in IPL

The Mumbai Indians (MI), captained by Hardik Pandya, are having a hard time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya has received a lot of flak for his captaincy and for replacing Rohit Sharma as team captain. On March 27, MI lost another match under Pandya. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated MI by 31 runs with the highest-ever IPL total of 277-3. Pandya also faced criticism for making the decision about Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. Bumrah bowled just one over till the thirteenth over. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal.(AFP)

After the match, many people took to various social media platforms to express their reactions on the match. Many netizens and companies, such as Swiggy and Zomato, even took to the route of hilarity while reacting to the match. (Also Read: Yuvraj Singh's 'Laaton ke bhoot...' remark on Abhishek Sharma's shot takes social media by surprise after SRH vs MI tie)

Check out some of the most hilarious memes here:

SRH faced the Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH scored the highest team total of 277 runs in 20 overs. Travis Head scored 62 runs in just 24 deliveries, carried forward by Abhishek Sharma, who scored 63 runs in just 23 deliveries. Sharma was also named man of the match for his outstanding performance, while Heinrich Klaasen concluded the inning with 80 runs in 34 deliveries. (Also Read: 'We bowled well, I liked what I saw': Hardik Pandya on MI bowlers despite record 277-run hammering by SRH in IPL 2024

MI was defeated by 31 runs. Tilak Varma led the chase with 64 runs off 34 deliveries. The Mumbai Indians' openers created momentum, with Rohit Sharma scoring 26 runs in 12 balls and Ishan Kishan smashing 34 runs in 13 deliveries.

This match set several new records, including the team total (277 runs), the most sixes in a T20 match (38 sixes), the biggest aggregate in a match (523 runs), and the highest second-inning total in an IPL match (246 runs).