Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s relationship timeline: From love at first sight to divorce rumours

Apart from his poor performance in IPL 2024, cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya has been in the news due to rumours of his divorce from actor wife Natasa Stankovic. The current buzz is that the couple has been living separately for months. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic in better days

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Well, as we wait for the couple to clear the air, here’s a look at their relationship timeline so far:

First meeting and falling in love

The cricketer and the actor met for the first time at a nightclub in Mumbai, in 2018. It was a common friend of the two who introduced them to each other. While Natasa was struck by his persona, for Hardik it was a classic case of love at first sight. He just knew that she was the one for him

A very exciting 2020

Before the country went into a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hardik proposed to Natasa on New Year 2020 on a yacht. It was a surprise engagement that took social media by storm.

But a bigger surprise was their pregnancy announcement in May. By the end of the month, the couple got married in a court, followed by a small ceremony and in July they welcomed their son Agastya Pandya into the world. 2020 was definitely an exciting year for the love birds

The grand Udaipur wedding

Post the pandemic, they celebrated their love and union by renewing their vows in a grand bash in 2023.

They had a white wedding in Udaipur followed by a mehendi brunch, a Hindu wedding ceremony and a post-wedding sangeet. It was a blingy affair attended by their family, loved ones and celebrity friends. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty were also rumoured to be on the guest list.

Trouble in paradise?

Natasa Stankovic Pandya— this was the actor’s name on her official Instagram handle. But when she entirely removed the name from her IG bio earlier this week, the rumour mill began churning and fans speculated trouble in paradise. What added fuel to the fire was Natasa’s absence from the 2024 Indian Premier League. There was also no public display of affection on social media on her birthday in March. Soon there was buzz about a divorce which gave rise to social media gossip about their alleged alimony structure

First sighting and cryptic post

Natasa was questioned by the paparazzi about these rumours when she was snapped out and about with fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic, who is Disha Patani’s good friend. However, she did not respond.

Later the actor shared a mirror selfie from the lift along with a picture of Lord Jesus guiding a child in this cryptic post:

Current living situation

The latest update about the couple from a source, who calls themselves Natasa and Hardik’s close friend, is that they have been living separately for the last few months. They reportedly have certain ‘issues’ with each other. The source has even claimed that the actor walked out on her cricketer husband

However, there are still some fans who are hoping these rumours will turn out to be nothing more than a publicity stunt. Well, we will just have to wait and watch. Meanwhile, ahead of the T20 World Cup warm-up game, Hardik is in New York training with the Indian cricket team.