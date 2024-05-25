Natasa Stankovic steps out for lunch with friend, paparazzi ask her about divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya. Watch

Has Serbian model and actor Natasa Stankovic, who quit Bollywood after marrying cricketer Hardik Pandya, split from her husband? Natasa was seen with her friend Aleksander Alex Ilic on Saturday afternoon, as she stepped out of her car for a coffee date. However, she did not give any comment when the paparazzi asked her about the divorce rumours. (Also read: Reddit suspects Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya have split: Changed name, IPL absence, removed pics and more) Natasa Stankovic was seen heading out with a friend amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya.

Natasa seen with a friend

Natasa stepped out in a white ensemble, and paired it with a bright pink shirt. She was seen with Aleksander, as both of them stepped inside a cafe in Mumbai. She was seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi. As she came out of the café after a while, paparazzi surrounded her and asked her comments on the divorce rumours. She merely replied, “Thank you so much.”

For the unversed, Aleksander is rumoured to be dating Disha Patani. The model-fitness trainer is often seen hanging out with Disha on dinner dates.

Divorce rumours

In the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation on Hardik and Natasa's relationship. The speculations started with a post on Reddit in which an individual claimed that Natasha had dropped Hardik Pandya’s surname from her Instagram handle. Furthermore, an X user claimed that the couple's divorce is finalised, and as a settlement, Hardik is expected to transfer 70% of his wealth to Stankovic.

Furthermore, Natasa took to Instagram to share a bunch of stories, which also included a picture of traffic signs with a caption that reads, “Someone is about to get on the streets.” In the last few months, Natasa came under the attention of cricket fans who blamed her for Mumbai Indians' bad performance during IPL 2024.

Hardik proposed to Natasa during a date on a yacht on January 20, 2024. The duo welcomed their first child Agastya Pandya on July 30, 2020. The couple renewed their wedding vows in a traditional ceremony at Udaipur, Rajasthan on February 14, 2023.

Neither Natasa nor Hardik have addressed the divorce rumour. There has been no official confirmation from the couple yet.