Reddit suspects Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya have split: Changed name, IPL absence, removed pics and more

'Earlier used Natasa Stankovic Pandya on Instagram'

A Redditor posted on Tuesday, “This is just a speculation. But both of them aren't posting each other on stories (Instagram Stories). Earlier, Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, but now she completely removed his name."

The post further said, "Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn't seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, but something is definitely off between both of them.”

Reactions to the separation claim

Many on Reddit have reacted to the speculation. One wrote, "Not surprised at all." Another wrote, "Okay, so someone commented on that Gill expose post that Hardik cheats on her. And that he was seen in London with some other girl."

One Redditor said it was too early to speculate about the couple's current relationship status, writing, "But she hasn't deleted all the pics with him so as of now I think too early to speculate. With regards to IPL thing I think Hardik must have asked her not be part of it as she was being trolled anyways just because she is his partner."

A person also wrote, "I think it’s because of the ipl trolling and hate that Hardik has been getting and maybe he’s asked her to stay lowkey. People in this country are very quick to insult or give threats to wives of cricketers. The way people harassed dhoni’s 5 yo daughter back then. Maybe they’re just being cautious."

Recently, the Serbian model and actor was trolled for Hardik's performance in IPL 2024. Trolls flooded the comments sections of Natasa's Instagram posts with insults and derogatory remarks against her over Mumbai Indians' poor start in IPL 2024.