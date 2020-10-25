Natasa Stankovic shares video of herself playing with son Agastya, fans gush over ‘Hardik Pandya 2.0’

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Natasa Stankovic has shared an adorable video of herself playing with her two-month-old son, Agastya. In the clip, shared by her on Instagram, he is seen booping her nose repeatedly as she talks to him. She captioned it with a heart emoji.

The video got a lot of love from fans, with many of them dropping heart and heart-eyes emojis. “He is looking so cute. Hardik pandya 2.0,” one wrote. “This is so adorable,” another commented. “Bestest part of life...you r living these days...Cute..Stay blessed,” a third fan wrote.

Natasa is currently in India, while her fiance, cricketer Hardik Pandya is in the UAE for the ongoing Indian Premier League. He plays for the Mumbai Indians team. She has been sharing throwback photos with him on Instagram, saying that she misses him.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Instagram, Hardik talked about having to leave Natasa and Agastya, just days after he was born. “It has been just a fantastic time for me to spend even 15 days, before I left for UAE, with my child and Natasa. It is one of the toughest things. That is why I told Natasa as well that if it is going to pain this much, I will make it worth it,” he said.

Hardik said that the birth of Agastya has made him realise the love he has for his family. “I think I’m in a much better space. Now I’m a father. It has given me immense pleasure and at the same time, I think I have realised that the love for the family has increased a lot,” he said.

Hardik and Natasa welcomed Agastya on July 30, just weeks after announcing that they were expecting a child. Sharing the happy news in May, they had said that they were ‘super excited’ about starting a family.

Natasa was last seen in the web series, Flesh, which was headlined by Swara Bhasker. The show released earlier this year on Eros Now.

