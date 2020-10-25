Bigg Boss 14 promos: Nora Fatehi makes men do her Garmi hook step, wild card contestants Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh break into a fight

tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestants will be in for a surprise as Street Dancer 3D actor Nora Fatehi is all set to enter the house for Dussehra celebrations. The actor, who is known for her dancing skills, will ask the male contestants to attempt the hook step of her popular song, Garmi. Three wild card contestants -- Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik -- will also be seen entering the house.

Nora Fatehi raises temperatures

Colors has shared the new promo of the upcoming episode, which shows Nora in the house. She looks glamourous in a fiery yellow gown and introduces a funny task for the male contestants. Nora, who wowed her fans with her powerful dance performance in the Street Dancer 3D song Garmi, asks the men to attempt her trademark hook step, which requires the dancer to lie facing the ground and perform hip moves while sliding on the floor.

The promo shows the male contestants trying their best to perform the difficult dance step. The female contestants are seen laughing over the hilarious sight. Even host Salman Khan can’t hide his laughter.

Shardul Pandit offends Naina Singh in front of Salman Khan

Another promo reveals the third wild card contestant who is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. As Salman invites him on stage and introduces him to the other two wild card entries, Kavita and Naina, he passes a derogatory comment at one of them.

He reminds Naina that they have met before at an event when she ‘sat in his lap’ in the commentary box. Naina looks clearly offended and corrects him: “That was not ‘sitting on the lap’ but co-hosting.” Even Salman looks shocked at hearing Shardul’s words. A raging Naina goes on to warn him that she will now see him in the house and make his life a hell. The two go on to have a heated war of words.

